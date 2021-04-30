Urunga Bowling Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA Ladies have been busy bowling with pennant teams catching up on washed out games as well as games set down during the week.

Grade 4 ladies played at home, going down to Park Beach on Tuesday, travelled to Stuarts Point on Wednesday for a win.

Stuarts Point then came up on Thursday, and unfortunately for Urunga after playing a tight game, we went down by a brilliant roll of the jack.

Congratulations Stuarts Point on two very great games.

Mens pennants are going well with all teams playing over the weekend, resulting in wins.

Friday morning mixed pairs are proving very popular.

ON ANZAC Day, Urunga held a two bowls triples x2 games of 14 ends.

It was pleasing to see the greens so full.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Runners Up – J Bradley, S Russ, H Hoffman.

Winners – J Burgess, J Foster, M Nugent winners.

Overall winners – E Hodges, B Young, D Lowe.

Runners Up – E Cameron, P O’neil, D Miles

Best dressed award went to M Thomas and L Reid.

Urunga Bowls will hold their biggest morning tea at 11:30am on 11 May at a cost of $10, all welcome.

By Pamela WATSON