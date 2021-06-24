Urunga Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEN’S triples championship club triples was played over the weekend in cold windy conditions, with teams, P Hall, Bradley, G Wedlock and B Tarrant, going through to play the semifinals on Sunday morning, greens were fast and the wind was strong making for some top bowls to get shot.

Team Bob Foster, Geoff Bracken and John Bradley, played team Athol Grogan, Mark Parry and Glenn Wedlock in the final on Sunday afternoon, the wind was friend to no one and both teams deserve to be proud of their games the score didn’t come close to giving the game justice congratulations to all over the weekend, with the 2021 club Triple Champions Bob Foster, Geoff Bracken and John Bradley.

By Pamela WATSON