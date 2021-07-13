Urunga Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA ladies enjoyed visiting cex Coffs this week to join in their 60th celebrations, with one team lucky enough to win a round.

CEX ladies put a lot of work into making the day special and we thank them.

Wednesday some of our ladies headed to Sawtell for interdistrict trials and it was great to catch up with old friends and play with different players.

Men’s bowls have been busy getting club championships played with a big congratulations to Dave Carter and Aaron Chojniki on winning the 2021 men’s minor pairs.

Both players have shown great progress in their games with some of the senior players a little worried.

Great work im sure we will be seeing both your names up in lights a lot over this year.

The minor singles kicked off over the weekend with all players having to challenge trying conditions and many gave up on chasing their hats to put them back in their bags.

The wind was not helping anyone, best of luck for the semi finals on Saturday, Aaron Chojniki, Pete McRitchie, Mitchell George and Joel Delani with the final to be played Sunday best of luck to all our players some are very busy with club, district, and tournaments at present.

By Pamela WATSON