Urunga Bowls

HEAVY rain looked like making the club fours finals for both the ladies and men but after a couple of heavy falls all went out to get on with the game ahead.

The ladies team consisted of a talented Leanne Reid, Bev Cloake- who is not flustered by the state of the green, wet or dry, and the talent of two very experienced players, Helen Hoffman and Lynne Tarrant.

It was known from the start that the very new team of Judi Rowe, Jean Dew, Pammy Watson and Wendy Hodges would find it difficult but they had fought hard for their turn in the finals and although the wind and changing green didn’t help they were just happy to be privileged to play against such talent.

Congratulations team Lynne a well deserved win with taking on a couple of different players and giving them the chance to feel the excitement of winning.

The men’s game was a totally different game.

They fought hard right down to the last point, amazing talent in both teams making it anyone’s final.

In the end with just one point between them we congratulate Eric Whittaker, Craig Simpson, Beau Bracken and Dave Miles.

Sadly there can only be one winning team as Brett Sinnott, Aaron Chojniki, John Bradley and Josh Shearim certainly played a great game.

Urunga is very fortunate to have some up and coming bowlers get close to deserve a spot as a major, well done everyone.

By Pamela WATSON