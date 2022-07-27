Urunga Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA held their annual event of the men’s Sunshine Four’s over the weekend with players travelling from Queensland to Gulgong, and with many local teams trying hard to take home the winners cheque.

The lucky five teams were Ian Pender- 5th with a score of 150, 4th place was skipped by Allan Pyke, with a score of 155, 3rd place skipped by Rhys Riddell, with a score of 156, 2nd place skipped by Rick Southam, with a score of 158, and 1st place skipped by Dave Miles with a score of 163.

Congratulations to everyone who participated in a weekend of rain, wind and sunshine.

By Pamela WATSON