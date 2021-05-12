Urunga Bowls Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LADIES Pennants have now finished and congratulations to the winners.

Men’s pennants are reaching the end with some promising results for the grade 3 and 6 so we wish them all the best for the last few games.

Zone 14 northern section senior singles final was played at Urunga on Sunday.

Laurie Morris from Park Beach won a very fast game against Hans Katala from Woolgoolga.

Hans started great and when Laurie took the mat, the game changed very quickly, leaving no time to settle in.

The score was 31/16.

Club Pairs Quarterfinals results for Sunday, Athol Grogan and Glenn Wedlock defeated John Simpson and Mark Nugget 26/16.

Ross Brown and Garry Banks defeated Aaron Chojniki and Brett Sinnott 20/18.

Tuesday 11 saw Urunga hold their biggest morning tea, thank you everyone for your support.

By Pamela WATSON