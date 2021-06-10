0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA Ladies bowls news.

A busy week for some of the ladies this week playing district singles at Sawtell, alongside the Presidents Trophy.

Both urunga ladies made it through to the finals of the President trophy making it a Urunga final.

Congratulations to Janine Brown on defeating Beryl Titmus, both played excellent bowls to get to the final against tough competition.

Club Ladies major 4’s was played at Urunga over the weekend with some fightbacks to make it through to the finals.

Jo Bathgate, Lynne Tarrant, Helen Hoffman and Kath McPhail were lucky enough to win against Carol Foren, Faye Puckeridge, Elaine Cameron and Rhonda Riley to become the 2021 winners of the major 4’s.

Congratulations to everyone who played over the weekend.

Urunga ladies are looking forward to seeing old and new friends over the long weekend holding their very successful Camilla carnival.

By Pamela WATSON