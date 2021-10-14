Urunga Ladies Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY 6/10/21

Sponsor – Donna Navin

Winner – R.Telford 34 pts

R/up – M.Cooper 32 pts c/b

Balls went to – R.Telford, M.Cooper, A.Cameron, J.Robinson, D.Navin and K.Saye.

Fri. 8/10/21

Sponsors – M.Cooper & M.Hulst

Div 1. Winner – D.Navin 38 pts

R/up – M.Cooper 32 pts

Div. 2 Winner – D.Lindsay 44pts c/b

R/up – K.Thick 44pts

NTP went to – D.Lindsay

Balls won by – M.Cooper, D.Navin, M.Bishop, D.Lindsay, K.Thick, J.Robinson, R.Wiblin & M.Rowe.

Thank you to our lady sponsors.

Always appreciated.

Our AGM was held after golf and our Committee for 2022 are as follows –

President – Jenny Tierney

Captain – Lois Milham

Vice Captain – Marlene Bishop

Treasurer – Jenny Robinson

Secretary – Donna Navin

General Committee – Roz Inskip

I am sure all these ladies will work together well and we are looking forward to a better and safer 2022.

Tues. 5/10/21

Ladies Shoot Out.

Winner – Sue McLean

R/up – Lois Milham

Some very good golfing was played.

The other ladies who did their very best were – Karen Fitzgerald, Rosalie Telford, Marie Cooper, Chris Fahey, Anne Cameron & Fay Jones.

Thank you to Laurel Skaines & Marlene Bishop for scrutinising.