Urunga Ladies Golf Results

October 14, 2021

WEDNESDAY 6/10/21 Sponsor – Donna Navin Winner – R.Telford 34 pts R/up – M.Cooper 32 pts c/b Balls went to – R.Telford, M.Cooper, A.Cameron, J.Robinson, D.Navin and K.Saye. Fri. 8/10/21 Sponsors – M.Cooper & M.Hulst Div 1. Winner – D.Navin 38 pts R/up – M.Cooper 32 pts Div. 2 Winner – D.Lindsay 44pts c/b R/up – K.Thick 44pts NTP went to – D.Lindsay Balls won by – M.Cooper, D.Navin, M.Bishop, D.Lindsay, K.Thick, J.Robinson, R.Wiblin & M.Rowe. Thank you to our lady sponsors. Always appreciated. Our AGM was held after golf and our Committee for 2022 are as follows – President – Jenny Tierney Captain – Lois Milham Vice Captain – Marlene Bishop Treasurer – Jenny Robinson Secretary – Donna Navin General Committee – Roz Inskip I am sure all these ladies will work together well and we are looking forward to a better and safer 2022. Tues. 5/10/21 Ladies Shoot Out. Winner – Sue McLean R/up – Lois Milham Some very good golfing was played. The other ladies who did their very best were – Karen Fitzgerald, Rosalie Telford, Marie Cooper, Chris Fahey, Anne Cameron & Fay Jones. Thank you to Laurel Skaines & Marlene Bishop for scrutinising.