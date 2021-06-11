0 SHARES Share Tweet

Urunga Ladies Open Day two person Ambrose was held on 4 June with 64 players attending from Tallwoods, South West Rocks, Crescent Head, Nambucca, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Bonville, Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, and Urunga.

The weather was glorious, and I wish to thank every player for supporting Urunga Ladies Golf.

Open Days are a very important part of each club’s golfing calendar, and it is equally as important that each of our clubs support our neighbouring golf clubs to establish a strong bond of friendship in our golfing community, and encourage other women to take up the sport of golf, so they too can become a part of our wider golf community, and enjoy a companionship with like minded women.

Sponsors for our Open Day were –

Westlawn Finance

Riverside Resort Urunga (Federation)

Urunga Washing Well Jo Brotherton

The winning team was Rebecca Goldsmith & Jodi Murdoch Coffs Harbour score 70

2nd Lyn Neaves & Mary Ann Perry Dorrigo score 70.5

3rd Jan Monico & Ruth Hall Bellingen score 71

4th Lyn Reilly & Aileen McFarlane Woolgoolga score 73.25

NTP 9th Hole Denise Kaiser & Elizabeth Brown Coffs Harbour

NTP 18th Hole Donna Navin & Fay Jones Urunga

Straightest Drive Marie Wise & Gail Harrower Crescent Head

Many thanks to our 4 Spotters Doug Bishop, Gavin Thomas, Peter Inskip & Gary Teale – it can’t happen without good spotters.

A special thanks to our Manager, Matt O’Donnell and his staff at CEX Urunga.

Lunch was really great, and the staff looked after us very well.

Without the support of our Sponsors we could not make our Open Day a special event, so thank you, from all the players who enjoyed very good prizes made possible by you, our Sponsors.

By Lois MILHAM