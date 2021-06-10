Urunga Men’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA men played their club final in the Major Pairs on Saturday, after some tough ends young Cam Willis and Veteran Bowler John Bradley defeated the very talented team of Reg Barbat and Phil Hall to become the 2021 winners.

Congratulations to both teams.

Sunday John Bradley returned to the club to play Major Singles finals against a relatively new player, Aaron Chojniki. Aaron played spectacular bowls against John with everyone on the edge of their seat at the quality of bowls been played.

Aaron changed the mat from end to end mixing up the play, John always on the jack but the young gun just kept drawing fab bowls to become the 2021 champion.

John Bradley was the first to show how proud the club is of the new champ.

Keep an eye on this young fella I’m sure his name will appear in this page frequently.

By Pamela WATSON