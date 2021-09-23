Urunga mother scores $200,000 Lottery prize Coffs Coast Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 23, 2021 The mother from Urunga plans to purchase a new car with her prize money. A SPUR-OF-THE-MOMENT decision to try a new lottery game has landed an Urunga mother a $200,000 prize in Tuesday’s Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw. Straight after the draw, an official from The Lott called the winner, who admitted the thrilling news came as a surprise. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] “Wow! That’s amazing,” the euphoric woman laughed. “I decided to randomly purchase a ticket when my mother-in-law asked what the Lucky Lotteries game was. I’ve never played an entry before. “It’s been quite challenging being a stay-at-home mum. “The prize will help me significantly. “I never thought I’d ever win a lottery prize.” When asked how the prize money would make a difference, the winning woman explained she had been eyeing off a new set of wheels. “I’ve been wanting to purchase a new car for a while now. “Hopefully a larger one!” she revealed. “Having a larger car with more space will be a lot easier for my family.”