Urunga mother scores $200,000 Lottery prize

A SPUR-OF-THE-MOMENT decision to try a new lottery game has landed an Urunga mother a $200,000 prize in Tuesday’s Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

Straight after the draw, an official from The Lott called the winner, who admitted the thrilling news came as a surprise.



“Wow! That’s amazing,” the euphoric woman laughed.

“I decided to randomly purchase a ticket when my mother-in-law asked what the Lucky Lotteries game was. I’ve never played an entry before.

“It’s been quite challenging being a stay-at-home mum.

“The prize will help me significantly.

“I never thought I’d ever win a lottery prize.”

When asked how the prize money would make a difference, the winning woman explained she had been eyeing off a new set of wheels.

“I’ve been wanting to purchase a new car for a while now.

“Hopefully a larger one!” she revealed.

“Having a larger car with more space will be a lot easier for my family.”