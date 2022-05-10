Urunga Raiders go top of Coastal League One Women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Urunga Raiders shot to the top of the Coastal League One Women’s league with an impressive 4-2 win over last year’s premiers Boambee Eagles.

The Raiders took a fortuitous lead when captain Bre Martin broke through the midfield and hit a shot which took a wicked deflection from the Boambee defender to go into the bottom corner of the net.

Two minutes later the Raiders added a second to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

With several players unavailable, the Raiders had no substitutes, which made the performance all the more sweeter for coach Trevor Martin.

“I was very happy with our performance on Saturday.

“We weren’t at full strength but still put together a well constructed and dominant game for a large percentage of the match,” he said.

Urunga’s electric start didn’t go unnoticed by Boambee coach Neil Witherdin.

“Urunga started with great intensity and the Eagles found themselves two nil down after eight minutes and under enormous pressure,” he said.

“We tried to fight back but Urunga seemed to have their measure all over the park.

“A goal to Hannah Cliff Wilson gave the Eagles some hope with the half time score 3-1 to Urunga.

“The second half was an improved effort from the Eagles with all players putting in a better shift.

“In the end, Urunga have started the season in great form, (and) for the Eagles there were some encouraging signs.

“A cracking goal from Allissa Tate gave the home side something to take out of an otherwise disappointing afternoon for the Eagles,” he said

Urunga travel to Macleay Valley on Saturday 14 May to face the Rangers whilst Boambee host Sawtell with a 3pm kick off at Ayrshire Park.

By David WIGLEY