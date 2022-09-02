Urunga Small Sculpture Prize exhibition to open September 10

THE Urunga Small Sculpture Prize is the only yearly competition hosted by the Art Space Urunga, and this year, has received more entries than ever before!

Established in 2018, the Urunga Small Sculpture Prize is a regional award for small sculpture, presented by the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce, Affirmations Publishing House and the Urunga Art Space.



With a prize pool totaling $7000, the organisers are confident that over the coming years, Urunga’s competition will become one of the premier Small Sculpture competitions in NSW, and should attract visitors from all over Australia to the region.

Through a pre-selection process, approximately 40 sculptures have been selected for exhibition in the Gallery.

The themes represented in the sculptures range from ecological, with the oceans and the impact of climate change featuring strongly, to the sentimental, with some sculptures depicting childhood and a simpler time.

The whimsical side of life is also on display.

There will be something that appeals to all tastes, and there is the opportunity to have your say.

The People’s Choice Award of $1000 will be based on the votes of visitors to the exhibition with the winner announced on the final day.

The Small Sculpture exhibition will open at the Art Space Urunga on Saturday, September 10.

First and Second prize winners will be announced on that day.

The Art Space is at 13 Bonville Street, Urunga, and is open 7 days, 10am to 4pm.