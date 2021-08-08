Urunga Surf Life Saving Awards celebrate 75 years of community service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA Surf Life Saving Club celebrated its breakout season with an evening of awards in recognition of individuals’ excellent results in competitions and patrol efficiency.

Club President Michael Dougherty told News Of The Area, “This year our club will have accomplished 75 consecutive years of volunteer community service which is an enormous achievement.”



Michael congratulated all members on another incident free season.

Three long standing club members, Garry Howe, Mark Sutton and Tim Rodgers received Life Membership after a combined 70-plus years of service for Urunga and the surf life saving movement.

“All three are still active members and continue to contribute to training junior and senior members in Life Saving procedures, officiating at State and Australian Championships and club administration.”

The Club competed at State Titles at Swansea Belmont in March, winning Silver and Bronze medals in Ski, Beach Flags, Surf Swim and Ironman events.

“At the Australian Titles held on the Sunshine Coast, Club Captain Jim McCullagh won gold in the 65 years plus Beach Flags, and Tyrone Cook collected a bronze medal in the ultra-competitive 45-49 years surf ski race, placing just behind Olympic kayaker Jim Walker,” said Michael.

Jim McCullagh said, “Congratulations to our Award winners, all well-deserved, and a big shout-out and thanks to all members (patrolling and non-patrolling) for their contributions during the last season.

“Thank you to our outgoing President Mick Dougherty, for his five years of hard work in turning our club around, most of this work goes unseen, and making it the envy within our branch.

“And welcome to our new President and new Life Member, Tim Rodgers.”

Michael concluded, “Our season was, however, marred again by issues surrounding beach erosion issues.

“Access for our juniors, patrolling members, lifesaving equipment and the public is, at times, dangerous and virtually non-existent.

“We are heavily relying on a build-up of sand over the cooler months that will allow Bellingen Council to commence the long-awaited Management Plan for Dalhousie Creek.”

See also the SLS Awards of Excellence report in this week’s edition.

By Andrea FERRARI