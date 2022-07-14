Urunga View Club donate to Salvos winter appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA View Club members warmly welcomed Major Andrew Van-Galen and his wife Jeanette from Coffs Harbour Salvation Army to their recent meeting.

They were presented with a beautiful array of knitted items of clothing, blankets, toys and many store purchased items for the Salvation Army’s Annual Winter Appeal.



“Urunga View members have been doing this for many years, with the hope of providing the less fortunate members of our community with some warm items to help them through the cold months of winter,” said Maureen Cruikshank, Urunga View Club.

View Clubs of Australia consists of hundreds of clubs who fundraise for the Smith Family to support the education of disadvantaged students from primary school to university level.

Urunga View Club was established in 1993 and members enjoy a luncheon on the first Monday of each month at the Urunga Bowling Club, with guest speakers providing information on a variety of topics.

New members are always welcome.

Contact Marie Rowe on 6655 6729 or Merridy Anderson on 6655 5395 for bookings or information.