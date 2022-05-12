Urunga women go top of the Coastal League One Women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA Raiders shot to the top of Coastal League One Women (CLOW) with an impressive 4-2 win over last year’s premiers Boambee Eagles.

The Raiders poured on the pressure in the opening minutes hitting the woodwork and peppering the goal.

The intensity paid off after Bre Martin worked an opening and benefited from a fortuitous deflection to open the scoring.

It was a subdued celebration followed by a sheepish grin after the hapless Boambee goalkeeper dived the wrong way.

The Raiders continued to apply the pressure and two minutes later added a second goal and a lead they were never going to relinquish.

With several players unavailable the Raiders were under strength and without any substitutes which made the performance even sweeter for coach Trevor Martin.

“I was very happy with our performance on Saturday.

“We weren’t at full strength but still put together a well constructed and dominant game for a large percentage of the match,” he said.

“Boambee had their moments too and they can never be underestimated so there was never a time when we could relax, everyone dug deep when they needed to and it showcased the commitment between the Urunga players to work for each other across the park both going forward and particularly in defence to limit Boambee’s chances.”

Urunga now travel south to play League One newcomers Macleay Valley Rangers on Saturday 14 May with a 5pm kick off.

“We play Macleay Valley Rangers next week in Kempsey, they held Boambee to a 1-1 draw so we are aware of their ability to play competitive football, they’ll be strong with the home crowd which will add to the atmosphere.

“Every game is important, there are no easy games, we take each match as an opportunity to learn and improve so we’re looking forward to it,” said Trevor.

By David WIGLEY