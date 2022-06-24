Urunga’s Vicki Simpson wins Public Service Medal for Covid-19 work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VICKI Simpson from Urunga, a Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Service Reform, has been recognised with a Public Service Medal in the COVID-19 Honour Roll of the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

As the Health Service Functional Area Coordinator in the Local Health District, Vicki has steered the MNCLHD COVID-19 response and been an incredible inspiration for the region’s nursing staff during the rapidly evolving pandemic.



“With over 30 years of public service, Vicki is an energetic, compassionate, and inspiring leader who is enormously respected among her peers and patients for her exemplary standard of professionalism and service delivery,” said a MNCLHD spokesperson.

Vicki told News Of The Area, “I was very overwhelmed when I was informed that I was receiving this award and accepted it on behalf of staff, volunteers, our external partners and the community.

“Everyone did what was asked of them and they never stopped.

“It is a privilege to lead the COVID response for the district, but we could not have achieved what we did without each other,” she said.

In a MNCLHD statement, Vicki is praised for her exceptional work developing and rapidly implementing strategies for her nursing staff to ensure a well-managed response to COVID-19.

She also took on the responsibilities of coordinating logistics, equipment (including ventilators and personal protective equipment), testing, and emergency accommodation.

She led early morning planning meetings coordinated with the State Health Emergency Operations Centre and liaised closely with community partners such as aged care facilities and local councils to ensure a coordinated COVID-19 response.

Vicki also spearheaded the mass vaccination program for the Health District, resulting in more than 95 percent of the eligible local population reaching double vaccination status.

She is committed to providing opportunities for First Nations people to embark on careers in nursing and midwifery and has mentored staff through the trainee and cadetship process to senior nursing and midwifery roles, something she is most proud of.

By Andrea FERRARI