Vaccine Clinic Finder best way to book booster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEALTHY North Coast is encouraging community members seeking a booster shot to use the Vaccine Clinic Finder to book ahead, with demand increasing on all COVID-19 vaccines.

“With the Australian Government recently reducing the gap between second dose and booster from six months to five, and the ongoing transmission of COVID-19, we would expect to see an increased demand for booster vaccines across the region,” said Healthy North Coast Chief Executive Officer, Julie Sturgess.

“While there might be a slight mismatch in supply over the next fortnight, due to the recent changes in advice and ordering timeframes, vaccine providers are currently increasing orders to be delivered toward the end of the month.

“Most people who are looking for a booster should be able to book ahead for January.

“The first thing people should do is check their vaccination record on myGov, their COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard or their MyHealthRecord app to see when their second dose was and then add five months on to that.

“Those who are immunocompromised are also recommended to receive a third primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a minimum of two months after their second dose.

“Next step is to use the Vaccine Clinic Finder to find available supply in your region and to book ahead.

“Remember, there are multiple options available for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine – through their local general practice, pharmacy or at a NSW Health Vaccine Clinic.

“It’s to be expected, though, that supply may vary from provider to provider, as demand varies day-by-day as well.”

Ms Sturgess said regardless of which vaccine people received in their first two doses, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna were currently preferred over AstraZeneca for the booster dose.

“AstraZeneca is not yet TGA-approved as a booster, but may be used as a booster for those who have had contraindications to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines or had AstraZeneca for their primary course,” she said.

“This is subject to availability in your area, however, and you should speak to your GP about your personal situation.

“It’s always best to consult your local healthcare provider if you are unsure about which option is best for you.

“I’m sure North Coast residents also join me in thanking our GPs, pharmacy staff, Aboriginal medical services staff and other primary health care providers who have done an incredible job for so many months to ensure our community is as safe as possible from the worst of COVID.

“Thanks to them and the North Coast community, our vaccination rates are up there with the highest in the country.”

Anyone seeking a booster dose is encouraged to use the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder at https://www.health.gov.au/resources/apps-and-tools/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-finder to check vaccine availability and booking options in their region.