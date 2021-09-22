Vale Nola Lawler: Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group Patron passes away

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT is with great sadness that the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group Inc. has to announce that their beautiful Patron Nola Lawler, sadly passed away in John Hunter Private Hospital on Tuesday night.

Nola was an amazing woman, starting the Support Group 20 years ago to help a friend who was suffering Breast Cancer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

With a small circle of her friends and a $100 donation she was off and running, helping hundreds of women and men over the years.

Christine Walton, Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group, told News Of The Area, “We have always been a not for profit group with the money raised going to help people going through Breast Cancer or as Nola put it ‘grass roots help’.

“She built our Group up to the large Incorporated Group we are today, providing much needed care and assistance for breast cancer sufferers,” Christine said.

After starting the Support Group, Nola discovered that the Zolta Women’s Group in South Australia were making cushions for Breast Cancer sufferers.

She got in touch with the group, they gave her the pattern and the Group’s sewing bee days began.

“I think our cushions probably number many thousands, all part of Nola’s dream.

“She always had one to use as a neck pillow, she had it in hospital, in ICU, in Palliative Care and under her neck when she passed.”

Nola Lawler has left a wonderful legacy to the Tomaree Peninsula and The Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group will keep that legacy going for Nola.

The group has sent their love and thoughts to Kevin, Gerard and Karen, David and Gaynor and family.

“Vale Nola Lawler – Patron in Perpetuity and to many a lovely lady who has now been elevated to our Patron Saint. R.I.P.”

Sadly due to COVID restrictions Nola’s life will not be celebrated in person by so many of the people whose lives she touched, however she will be in the thoughts of many members of our local community.

By Marian SAMPSON