Valla Beach Markets this weekend

VALLA Beach Community Markets are on Saturday.

Stalls will offer fresh produce, plants, clothing, homemade treats, crafts and more.

The Wild Women of Anywhere Beach, funny, creative performers and skillful musicians will perform.

There will also be dance demonstrations from Valley Performing Arts Centre with Alison Launt, Hulistic Hoops with Jesse and a craft tent with Phillida for the children.

Nambucca Youthie & the Shoretrack Project will be selling their wares.

The markets are next to Deep Creek and the Valla Beach Footbridge at Valla Reserve.

There will be tins at the gates for donations to the Valla Beach Defibrillator fundraising program.