Valla’s Working Kelpies demonstrate their instincts and skills at local Agricultural Shows

VALLA’s Barru Working Kelpies have been busily showing off their skills recently, travelling up to the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shows

Barru Working Kelpies Manager, Scott Amon, values the interaction with agricultural show visitors, saying, “If you want to learn some practical methods to establishing the foundations of rules, boundaries and guidelines that working dogs need to form well-mannered relationships, then watch one of our presentations with the Barru Working Kelpies.

“The Kelpie is a uniquely Australian working dog, born and bred into the unique Australian landscape.

“Our demonstrations explain the true value of our livestock working dogs and show and explain the instinct required for a dog to manage stock calmly and effectively with authority,” said Scott who is renowned for the relationships he establishes with his team of working kelpies.

“Experienced working dogs are displayed as well as showing the instincts emerging from young pups.”

Scott trains the dogs through body language, facial expressions, pressure and release.

Scott and Trish Amon are passionate about their work and also offer advice on training and establishing quality relationships with companion and pet dogs.

Barru Working Kelpies have been situated in the area for over 20 years.

They have been critically selected for their inherited working ability originally by Tony Parsons (from the Karrawarra Stud) and for the past two decades by Scott Amon for a combined period of more than 70 years.

The dogs are big-framed athletic types that are utilised commercially throughout Australia, and worldwide, for their instinctive ability for calm and assertive gathering, shifting and general management of sheep, cattle and goats.

It’s a visual joy to watch for all ages, and a great experience for training pet dogs.

“The purpose of demonstrating at the shows is to let the general public appreciate the value and talents of our national working dog, the Australian Kelpie,” said Scott.

“The public’s feedback was heart-warming in regard to the pleasure we were told people took from our dogs and interaction and connection with them.”

By Andrea FERRARI