Valleys Cricket Bounce Back With Win Over Northern Districts

VALLEYS Cricket started their T20 Premier League campaign with a narrow loss to Lower Clarence Cricket as their target of 128 runs was surpassed in the final over.

The Valleys started steadily against Lower Clarence with Ben Pearce hitting 40 runs from 52 balls, Harry Bird with 31 runs off 21 balls and Justine Gilbert scoring 24 runs to set Lower Clarence a target of 128.

The match ebbed and flowed and went down to the final over when Hayden Mcmahon hit a four to edge past the Valleys total of 128 runs to win the match.

Valleys Cricket bounced back in the afternoon to defeat Northern District by 31 runs, finishing the weekend on 4 points and in second position on the ladder.

In a man of the match performance, Harry Bird hit 59 from 29 balls with Sam Elder chipping in 33 runs and captain Justin Gilbert hitting 14 runs to set Northern districts a total of 142 runs.

The miserly Valleys bowling attack restricted Northern Districts to 111/8 where Humraj Singh, Anuroop Grewal, Karan Singh, Ian Slapp, Angus Rissel and Jayden Perret all took one wicket apiece with a low economy rate.

Valleys stalwart Justin Gilbert was pleased with the performances from the new squad.

“We did exceptionally well considering we had six players making their debut.

“We played great, disappointed to lose a close game but everything is positive for the start of the normal season,” said Justin.

By David WIGLEY