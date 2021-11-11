Valleys Cricket Smash to T20 Premier League Win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VALLEYS Cricket smashed to another win in the T20 Premier League last Thursday evening defeating the Coffs Coast Colts at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park.

Valleys captain Trent Statham won the toss and elected to bat first on the quick outfield where the team raced to 140 runs for 4 wickets.

It was another fine performance for Sam Elder who was the top scorer with an unbeaten 49 runs off 41 balls with Brodie Bartlett hitting 38 runs off 29 balls.

After winning the toss Valleys captain Trent Statham told News Of The Area what a winning total would look like.

“150 runs on this wicket is a good score and that is our target and if we get close that will give our bowlers something to attack and apply the pressure,” said Trent.

After showing his prowess with the bat, Sam Elder opened the bowling attack and dismissed the Colts opening batsman for a duck.

Valleys stalwart Justin Gilbert gave a shout out to bowlers Ben Pierce and Will Mckinnes.

“A great win for us, Ben Pierce bowled great getting 5 wickets and young Will McKinnes getting 4 wickets,” said Justin.

By David WIGLEY