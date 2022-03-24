Valleys go down in semi-final thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VALLEYS Cricket have missed out on a grand final berth by the barest of margins after a thrilling semi-final against Sawtell Cricket Club.

Sawtell qualified for this season’s North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League grand final with a dramatic one-run victory in their semi-final at Richardson Park.

It was truly a great comeback for the Sawtell side as they looked in all sorts of trouble early in their two-day match against Valleys Cricket.

Sawtell opened the batting and were soon reeling at 3/15, with two early wickets to Valleys bowler Trent Statham.

The wickets continued to tumble as Sawtell looked in deep trouble at 6/33.

A vital knock from Charlie Howard of 43 not out saw Sawtell finish all out for 106.

Trent Statham produced a scintillating spell taking 2/9 from his fourteen overs, while Ben Pierce (2/24 from 16.5 overs), and Taylor Gilbert (2/19 from 10 overs) also produced top spells.

With a grand final spot up for grabs, Sawtell’s bowlers need to produce a performance for the ages.

And they duly obliged, bowling out Valleys Cricket for 105 to get home by the skin of their teeth.

Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan led the way taking five wickets, with Charlie Howard taking three and Jake McMillan two.

Despite having to defend a low total, Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan always believed in his playing group.

“It’s funny, as I was always confident and even though we only scored 106 I felt we had done enough to defend it,” he said.

“We have a really good young group, and we can find a way to win from anywhere, and I think that comes from the things we do off the field socially and the chemistry that creates.”

The Sawtell captain recalled the final frantic moments of the match.

“They needed eight runs to win with three wickets remaining, and Dave Angus took a blinder to get Brodie Bartlett out,” he said.

“They were 9/104 at the tea break needing two to tie and three to win, and their young no.11 played out a maiden against me.

“Ty Murphy had a chance to get a run out, then Charlie Howard produced a ripper ball to get him out LBW.

“It was pretty tense and the closest game I’ve ever been involved with.”

Sawtell now plays the Northern Districts Rebels in the Premier League grand final in Woolgoolga this weekend.

Minor premiers Rebels host defending premiers Sawtell as they play off for premiership glory in their two-day match at the High Street Playing Fields.

Gallichan said that playing the recent semi-final might give his side a slight advantage.

“I think the advantage will be they haven’t played in about seven weeks, so after that win we’ve got a bit of momentum heading into the grand final,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS