Variety Breakwall to Beach 4WD Adventure On Our Roads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VARIETY is the children’s charity that is there for families, when something goes terribly wrong and a child is sick.

It helps families and children in need from every suburb and town across the country with Variety assisting families to gain mobility, get out and about in the community, communicate, play, achieve independence and increase their self-esteem.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The charity was originally founded by entertainers and this year the “Show Must Go On” attitude is front and centre after a postponement in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Variety Breakwater to Beach 4WD Adventure is coming to the Mid North Coast with around $300,000 in donations and spending will be injected into the mid north coast when Variety’s Breakwater to Beach 4WD Adventure visits five key towns next week.

For those braving the weather and the roads this weekend you may well see the 4WD convoy as it winds its way north.

The Variety 4WD Adventure is a six day, turn key event taking four wheel drive vehicles and their charity minded participants off the bitumen and onto bush tracks, sand dunes, fire trails and country roads; all the while doing it for kids in need.

More than 80 participants in 37 vehicles will hit the road in Forster Tuncurry on March 21 and will travel 1,111kms to Coffs Harbour, staying in Old Bar, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Nambucca Heads along the way.

Each of the towns they stop in overnight will benefit from around $25,000 in tourism dollars, while some special kids in need in the vicinity can also look forward to around $65,000 in donations and equipment.

Among them will be the 37 kids from Mitchell Island Public School who are set to be surprised by the delivery of a Sunshine Coach.

This extraordinary, bespoke vehicle will give the students access to their community and educational opportunities previously unavailable to this small, regional school.

Huntington Public School will also benefit from the event with the gift of over $5,000 worth of items to help in their self-sustainable garden including a luxurious chook pen.

The Variety 4WD adventurers will also be stopping in at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital to make a donation.

Part and parcel of being part of the event is fundraising and thanks to the efforts of the entrants, Variety has set its sights on amassing $200,000 to further help kids in need.

One local parent of a child that has benefited from the Variety Charity told News Of The Area, “They created special memories when creating those were very important to us as a family, Variety tapped into celebrities, and raised funds that helped to make a difference.”

May will see the Hunter host the NSW Variety Bash with the event starting and finishing in Newcastle so locals will have an opportunity to see the Bash cars as they pay it forward for kids in need.

By Marian SAMPSON