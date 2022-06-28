Varroa Mite detected in Beehives at the Port of Newcastle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government is urging beekeepers across the state to safeguard their industry after biosecurity surveillance detected Varroa mite in hives at the Port of Newcastle.

The Varroa destructor, commonly known as the Varroa Mite, is a parasite which spreads viruses that cripple bees’ ability to fly, gather food, emergency from their cell to be born and significantly reduces their ability to pollinate crops.

Australia is currently the only continent free of the parasite, following eradications of detections in Queensland and Victoria.

NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders says swift measures are being taken to contain the disease, which is the most serious pest for honey bees worldwide.

“We have immediately launched an eradication plan which involved setting up a biosecurity zone, containing the infected hives and euthanising the bees,” Mr Saunders said.

“Australia is the only major honey producing country free from Varroa mite and if it has the chance to establish here, it could cost the honey industry more than $70 million a year.”

A Biosecurity Zone was established covering areas within a 50-kilometre radius of the Port of Newcastle.

Beekeepers within this zone must not move or tamper with their hives.

The 50km radius from the Port of Newcastle extends north past Nelson Bay, south to Wyong and west to Branxton including Cessnock, Maitland, Raymond Terrace and Tea Gardens.

Beekeepers must also notify the NSW Department of Primary Industries with the location of all of their hives.

On Sunday night, a statewide emergency order was issued to control the movement of bees across NSW and stop the spread of varroa mite.

“After the first detection of varroa mite at the Port of Newcastle on Friday, DPI is investigating potentially contaminated hives outside the initial 50 kilometre biosecurity zone,” Mr Saunders said.

“That includes a property near Trangie in central west NSW, where containment and control activities will be carried out tomorrow (Monday).

“If varroa mite settles in the state, it will have severe consequences, so we’re taking every precaution and action needed to contain the parasite and protect the local honey industry and pollination.”

The statewide order is a fourth tier general emergency zone that has been added to the existing zones, in which no bees are allowed to be moved across NSW.

A 25km surveillance zone is also still active around the site, where officials are monitoring and inspecting managed and feral honey bees to limit the extent of the incursion.

A 10km emergency zone around the Port remains in place, where eradication plans will be enacted to treat hives, including at a new fourth property that has been identified.

“Biosecurity is one of my top priorities and beekeepers have been working with the Government through the National Bee Pest Surveillance Program to act as an early warning system,” Mr Saunders said.

“If it weren’t for their diligence in monitoring hives and catch boxes at strategic locations around our ports and airports, this threat may have gone undetected.”

The Australian Honey Bee Industry Council is currently working closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries to handle the threat.

Acting chief executive Danny Le Feuvre said the NSW DPI had staff going door to door to make sure all hives were accounted for in the Newcastle and Port Stephens areas.

“We’ll also be putting out communications in the local area for any beekeepers who have backyard hives, or even are aware of feral hives.

“That way we’ll be able to find all the hives and really get on top of this situation,” Mr Le Feuvre said.

The mites are tiny reddish-brown parasites and are easily identifiable to the naked eye.

If you have bee hives located within the biosecurity zone please notify DPI of their location by calling 1800 084 881 or completing the form on this website: https://forms.bfs.dpi.nsw.gov.au/forms/9247

By Tara CAMPBELL