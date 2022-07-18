Varroa Mite detected in honeybee hive north-west of Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Varroa mite has been discovered in honeybee hives north-west of Bulahdelah following the initial detection of the mite in the Port of Newcastle on 22 June.

Infections have since been detected in a number of locations including Somersby, Tomago, Mayfield, Tanilba Bay, Salt Ash, Narrabri, Ferodale and Lambton.



The mite has continued to spread, infecting a number of hives in Port Stephens, and finally has reached the MidCoast.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) Chief Plant Protection Officer Dr Chris Anderson said Varroa mite was positively identified following a report from a beekeeper who had conducted an alcohol wash of a hive to conduct surveillance.

Tracing is underway to confirm if this new detection is linked to a case in an existing emergency zone.

The new detection brings the total number of infested premises to 39 since Varroa mite was first identified.

“NSW DPI has established an emergency zone around the infested premise and has put significant measures in place to stop the spread of the Varroa mite,” Dr Anderson said.

“As per the agreed response plan with industry, all movements of hives and equipment onto and off the properties over the past twelve-months will be traced, and risk analysis and surveillance will be conducted to minimise further spread.”

DPI’s response plan for the eradication of Varroa mite in NSW follows a strategy agreed between the apiary industry, NSW DPI, neighbouring jurisdictions and the Commonwealth.

On Saturday 16 July, the NSW Government announced a plan to allow the movement of commercial beehives for pollination and honey production, after consultation with the apiary and horticultural industries.

Commercial beekeepers will be able to apply for movement permits, provided that they are located outside of the eradication, surveillance or notification zones as seen in red, purple and yellow zones in the Varroa detection zone.

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the change to the stop movement order is a big step forward and will allow this year’s pollination season to get underway.

“We know varroa mite is the biggest threat to honeybees worldwide and while we remain focused on eradication, we also recognise the need to ensure business continuity for the State’s $20.9 billion primary industries sector,” Mr Saunders said.

“This plan has been carefully developed through a risk-based approach to enable critical pollination services for crops that we rely on so heavily.

Beekeepers in eradication, notification and surveillance zones are still required to report the locations of any hives to NSW DPI at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa or by calling 1800 084 881.

By Tara CAMPBELL