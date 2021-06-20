Vet hospital proposed for Woolgoolga Pizza Place

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A PROPOSAL to transform Woolgoolga Pizza Place into a Veterinary Hospital has recently been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The development application for a Proposed Change of use to a Vet Hospital and internal alterations and additions was lodged on 2 June by Woolgoolga Vet Clinic (King Kookaburra Pty Ltd).

The transformation works are estimated to cost $138,000.



Woolgoolga Vet Clinic is currently operating at 4 Market Street, Woolgoolga, within the central business area.

The existing landowners are seeking to change the location of its operations to Beach Street, Woolgoolga, while continuing to provide the service to the local area.

The proposed new vet hospital will include a kennel room, cat ward, surgery room, treatment room, two consultation rooms, waiting room, staff room and a reception area and will be located at 23 Beach Street, Woolgoolga.

Services proposed at the new site include vaccinations and parasite control, pet health checks, dental checks, desexing and routine surgery, tick treatments and prevention, high-quality dietary advice, in house pathology, sonography and radiography.

The vet hospital is proposed to employ two veterinarians, two vet nurses and two ancillary staff and operate from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 12pm on a Saturday.

The site’s current use as a Cafe/Takeaway Food Shop was originally approved by Council in 1998.

By Emma DARBIN