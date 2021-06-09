Victorious North Coast Special Olympics Team take wins at Kurri Kurri carnival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NORTH Coast Special Olympics Swimming team has returned victorious from the Kurri Kurri Regional carnival on 31 May 2021.

“These amazing five athletes were nervous entering the competition but quickly overcame their jitters with the support of their coach Kim Roach, families, carers and fellow athletes cheering them on from the sidelines,” Kate Pollard, Sports Coordinator, Special Olympics North Coast told News Of The Area.

“All five swimmers smashed personal best times in the carnival.”

These athletes are now eligible to progress to the State Swimming Championship which is scheduled for 21 November 2021 at Warringah Aquatic Centre in Sydney.

“They’ll be going to the Championships with their eyes firmly on the prize of selection for the National Team,” said Kate.

Kim Roach, the team’s coach, and a poolside legend, told News Of The Area, “These young adults are committed to their swimming, showing up every week to our Thursday training at Sawtell Pool.

“Our program is varied, challenging and fun; the athletes always give it their best.

“They have not had a competitive swim for over eighteen months and took on the swim meet with a wonderful approach, ‘Have fun, do your best, enjoy the moment’.

“They all did what was asked of them and they reaped the rewards.”

“Hard work pays off.

“Love this team.”

Results are as follows:

Hannah Legge

50m Free 4th Place

25m Back 3rd (PB)

25m Fly 4th place (PB)

Brace relay with Cara 3rd

Zachery Tumminello

50m Free 5th (PB)

25m Fly 1st Place

50m Breast 4th Place (PB)

Brace relay with Troy from Hunter 2nd

Josh Ives

50m Free 3rd (PB)

25m Back 4th (PB)

25m Breast 2nd (PB)

Brace with Blake 2nd

Blake Pollard

50m Free 3rd (PB)

50m Breast 1st (PB)

25m Breast 1st (PB)

Brace with Josh 2nd

Cara Reeves

50m Free 2nd place (PB)

25m Breast 2nd Place

50m Breast 2nd place (PB)

Brace with Hannah 3rd

By Andrea FERRARI