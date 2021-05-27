Victory for the Nambucca Valley Lions!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 22 May saw the Nambucca Valley Lions travel north to take on the Casino Lions in a clash of the big cats, which marked the beginning of a great rivalry between two clubs who share the same team name and with the inaugural Lions Cup up for grabs, Nambucca secured their first win for the season 12.4 (76) – 8.5 (53).

Both teams, sitting at the bottom of the ladder, were looking for their first win and with Nambucca traveling to Casino undermanned once again, the Casino Lions were eager to capitalise with a full squad at home but underestimated the strength and determination of the lads from the Nambucca Valley.

Even though Casino lost, they need to be commended for the way they played, heads held high for all four quarters and really bringing the heat to Nambucca in the second half of the game.

Week after week the Nambucca Valley Lions continue to improve.

After travelling three hours away and down in numbers, coming home with a win and the Lions Cup trophy was the morale boost the lads needed.

Now they are eager to try and cause an upset this coming weekend as they travel to Grafton for another clash of the felines when they take on the Tigers.

Coming back into the squad on the weekend was the self proclaimed big stick, Coach Leif Stuart, who looked like he’d never been absent from the field as he kicked 4 goals.

Aaron Clarke looked solid again at full forward kicking 6 goals.

Tom Purcell played a huge game in the ruck, winning almost every contest all day.

A big thank you to new recruits Tory, Cameron and returning Lion Chris, playing their first games for Nambucca and proved to be pivotal to the Lions attack and defence.

Go Lions!