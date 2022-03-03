Videos Bring The Gumbaynggirr Community Together

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MUSIC video, ‘Through the Smoke’, by the Gumbaynggirr Collective, and short films ‘The Split’, with Uncle Tony Perkins and Troy Robinson, and ‘Coby’s Yarn’, with young Indigenous filmmaker Coby Cochrane, were premiered at the Jetty Beach House on 24 February, along with guest speakers, live music, food and community discussions.

The video and films were written, scripted and produced by charity organisation Desert Pea Media (DPM) and Enterprise and Training Company Limited (ETC) who worked with Gumbaynggirr and the local Indigenous communities from Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Heads to facilitate important conversations about identity, well-being and culture.

The project was funded and supported by ETC, which is a community orientated, not-for-profit provider of employment, and training services.

ETC Board Chair Rod McKelvey said, “We are committed to reinvesting our profits back into the business and into the communities where we operate – it’s our way of giving back and thanking those communities which continue to support us.

“We’re proud to support Desert Pea Media with $100,000 to bring this unique opportunity to Coffs Harbour and local Gumbaynggirr people,” he said.

DPM has long been amplifying the voices of Original Nations young people, Elders and communities across regional and remote Australia for more than two decades.

Toby Finlayson, Creative Director, DPM, said, “This project represents a very important milestone for DPM – connecting with the Coffs Harbour community and ETC for the first time has been an incredible experience.

“The development of trust and relationships with the community has been seamless, and we’re looking forward to the potential for long-term future programming and genuine social impact for community members in Coffs Harbour and surrounds.”

ETC Marketing Manager Natasha Kirkham said the ETC board looks for projects to fund each year through its Regional Community Support Fund.

She said that DPM wanted to connect Gumbaynggirr elders and young people and spent two weeks at the Botanical Gardens and visited important local sites during the production.

Ms Kirkham said the process has brought the community together and helped local Aboriginal youth be proud of their culture.

Ceharnie Martin, Indigenous Services Manager, ETC, agreed that the productions had been very positive for everyone involved.

“If you plant a seed at the right time then you can empower someone when they share their stories.”

Mr Finlayson said, “The process has resulted in creating a culturally safe space for the community to share and create an inter-generational conversation about social change.

“It’s been an honour to work on Gumbaynggirr country and we hope to continue a sustainable relationship with the community.”

‘Through the Smoke’ can be viewed at ETC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/etcltd.

By Andrew VIVIAN