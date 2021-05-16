VIEW Clubs calling for volunteers to reconnect as COVID restrictions ease

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Macksville Evening VIEW Club is calling on members of the community to consider volunteering for children’s education charity, The Smith Family, as part of National Volunteer Week (17-23 May).

VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women’s organisation with 300 clubs across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family Learning for Life program.

Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness, and volunteering.

This year, one of the key themes for National Volunteer Week is ‘reconnection’, which Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club President Jan said is more important than ever before.

“Last year, COVID meant we couldn’t have that hands-on connection with the community, which was really hard for a lot of people,” Jan said.

“Volunteering is a great way to get back out there, make friends, and feel like you’re really making a difference to the lives of young people and their families,” she said.

Members of Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club volunteer for The Smith Family by holding raffles, street stalls and functions.

“There are many opportunities for people to help out,” Jan said.

“We are always looking for women to join us in supporting The Smith Family and we’d encourage anyone interested to get in touch and come along to our next meeting to learn more about VIEW.”

The Smith Family’s Acting CEO, Judy Barraclough, said volunteers were integral to delivering much-needed educational support to disadvantaged children and their families.

“I thank all VIEW members for their tireless efforts in advocating for and supporting the important work of The Smith Family.

“By donating your time, talent, and expertise, we’re able to continue to provide critical education support to thousands of disadvantaged Australian children and their families.

“We couldn’t do it without you,” Ms Barraclough said.

Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Macksville Ex-Services Club at 5pm for 5.30 start.

The club invites interested local women to attend if they would like to learn more about VIEW.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club can contact

Jan on 0412 230 783, Robyn on 0400 451 874 or visit www.view.org.au.