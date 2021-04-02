Vinnies launch flood appeal to assist hard hit communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ST Vincent de Paul Society (SVDP) NSW has launched a flood appeal to help those affected by the heavy rains and flooding across the state and is asking Australians to give generously.

Clare Van Doorn, SVDP North East Regional Director spoke with News Of The Area.

“The floods impacted the North Coast area right across the board.



“It has had such an impact with all the communities and the other side as well is that most of the communities have been involved in the bushfires and then with COVID it’s been a triple whammy.

“The biggest things for our local members that have been on the ground is that half of them have been impacted themselves.”

Ms Van Doorn said another challenge has been the isolation to some properties and communities.

She said, “SVDP have been able to provide assistance with food, blankets and swags.

“And in Kempsey we could get to the evacuation centres and get swags in.”

At Coffs Harbour’s Pete’s Place, Manager Anna Scott reports they have had an extra thirty people seeking support.

Significantly, half of those people have never been to the service before.

Claire said “So Anna has been able to assist and make sure there is some food there, a meal and a place to wash and dry things there.”

What is most needed, she said is shoes and socks because everything is so wet.

Vinnies Regional President of the Manning, Deacon Vince Ryan said “The Mid-North Coast has been hard hit by the floods.

“Many people and businesses have been significantly impacted.

“Large numbers of evacuations are happening, and many have lost property as well as large numbers of stock.

“Vinnies has a network of members living in these communities across the state who are ready to provide people with practical assistance and emotional support.”

Vinnies NSW CEO, Jack de Groot said,“People have already lost their homes and further evacuations are expected before this weather event passes.

“Vinnies has been helping Australians in crisis for nearly one hundred and forty years, and to supply evacuees with food, clothing, household goods, and longer term recovery, we need your help.

“If you are able, please donate to the Vinnies NSW Flood Appeal,” he said.

“All donations will go towards assisting people and communities directly impacted by the floods.

“Vinnies needs your help to provide everyday necessities to people who’ve been displaced by the floods.”

By Sandra MOON