Vinnies works to build connections with First Nations people



ST VINCENT de Paul Society NSW has launched its new Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) at Pete’s Place in Coffs Harbour.

This third RAP is a roadmap for the Society to support and build its connections with First Nations communities.



Executive Director, Mission and Formation Leo Tucker and CEO Yolande Saiz, thanked the stakeholders and community members who had gathered to celebrate its release.

“This is an important step for the Society as we continue our commitment of walking alongside First Nations communities across the state,” Ms Saiz said.

“The St Vincent de Paul Society aspires to shape a more just and compassionate society for all.

“This mission is at the heart of all our work, supporting people experiencing disadvantage and hardship, and is directly related to the assistance our members and services provide.”

“It is important that we continue working hard to make an impact both internally and externally.”

There are four deliverable areas that will inform the new RAP: relationships, respect, opportunities and governance.

Ms Saiz said that while providing support to people in need is important, the Society wants to hear feedback from the communities and people it assists and use that understanding to advocate for greater change.

The Society has a focus on employment for First Nations people by providing recruitment, retention and professional development to bring about mutually beneficial outcomes.

“A diverse organisation is better equipped to respond to the needs of a diverse community, and improved economic participation plays a critical role in addressing disadvantage,” she said.

Homelessness and Housing Services Director Anna Scott opened the event.

Aunty Jenny Skinner gave a Welcome to Country while Gumbaynggirr artist and cultural educator Matt Flanders held a traditional burning ceremony.

Pete’s Place is a St Vincent de Paul run drop-in service for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness.

By Andrea FERRARI

