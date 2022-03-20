Virgin Halts Coffs Harbour to Sydney Flights

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast residents have been expressing their dismay on social media about Virgin Australia removing its Sydney flights at the end of this month.

Some have posted that they cannot afford to fly Qantas and will have to reconsider their travel plans.



A spokesperson for Virgin Australia told News Of The Area that the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 late last year and its continued spread into 2022 has had a significant impact on travel demand.

The spokesperson said, “Regrettably, customer demand for flights between Sydney and Coffs Harbour has become subdued since the announcement of our resumption of services on this route late last year.”

As a result, from 28 March, Virgin Australia said it will no longer operate this service until further notice but will revisit the service if and when demand recovers.

The spokesperson apologised for inconvenience caused to travellers, and said that the company has done its best to manage ongoing restrictions and fluctuations in demand caused by COVID-19.

All impacted guests are urged to visit the Virgin Australia website to check the status of their flight prior to travel and, wherever possible, they will be moved onto alternative services.

Virgin Australia said it will continue to review its forward schedules and will provide services in line with demand.

The company says it remains committed to the Coffs Harbour market and is pleased to be maintaining services between Melbourne and Coffs Harbour.

By Andrew VIVIAN