Virtual learning spaces for students and teachers come to Coffs’ TAFEs

TAFE NSW is opening up access to local training opportunities through the installation of contemporary digitally-enabled virtual teaching and learning spaces at its Coffs Harbour campuses.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Susie George said the Coffs Harbour community will be given access to learning spaces fitted with the tools and technology students need to learn virtually.



“This investment in world-class connected facilities will link local students with industry qualified TAFE NSW teachers connecting from delivery spaces, including specialist facilities able to livestream practical demonstrations across the state,” said Susie.

“For example, Coffs Harbour Baking or Commercial Cookery apprentices could connect to live virtual sessions hosted by TAFE NSW’s Master Chocolatier in Wollongong, enhancing their learning experience.

“This means more flexible training options to meet growing skills demand across the Coffs Coast region in industries including health, screen and media, construction trades, hospitality and tourism,” she said.

“Coffs Harbour teachers will also be able to train students all over NSW, sharing their industry and region expertise using upgraded delivery facilities purpose-built to teach virtually.”

Gurmesh Singh, Member for Coffs Harbour said this is a major win for our community.

“This investment forms part of a $20 million initiative to build 200 high-tech, modern learning spaces to support virtual learning across TAFE NSW campuses by May 2022,” he said.

TAFE NSW at Glenreagh Street and at Coffs Harbour Education Campus will be fitted with state-of-the-art digitally-enabled learning spaces which means students can participate in classes, no matter where their teacher is located.

TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus will also receive funding to install virtual delivery spaces, designed to enable teachers and industry experts to train students located around the state via a virtual classroom.

A number of specialist facilities across NSW will also be upgraded, including workshops, kitchens, and laboratories which will be fitted with technology and equipment to support practical demonstrations.

This means students living in regional and remote communities can also observe live practical demonstrations conducted in industry-standard and fully equipped teaching facilities.

By Andrea FERRARI