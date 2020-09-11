Virtual Tours of Coffs Museum Launched for History Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s History Week and what better way to celebrate than by taking a 3D virtual tour of Coffs Harbour Regional Museum and its exhibits – for the first time ever.



Using a mobile device, viewers can do a 360 degree ‘walk-through’ at their own pace. Viewers can explore all the Museum’s content and revisit older exhibits including Bananas to Beautizone, which explores the changing experience of the Coffs Coast summer.

The Tasma Theatre exhibition showcases Coffs Harbour’s 1937 Art Deco cinema, the grandest building at the time in “Top Town”.

You can also see the original projector and the seats, theatre-goers would have sat in almost a century ago.

You can also spend time viewing the extensive materials and photos that illustrate Coffs Harbour’s maritime history, including the South Solitary Island Lighthouse and shipwrecks such as the tragic 1886 shipwreck of the Keillawarra.

Local photographer Toni Fuller, has scanned the interior of the Museum using 3D technology, so everyone can enjoy exploring the region’s local history 24/7 – and from anywhere in the world.

“The Museum and Gallery team discovered Toni’s work when it was exploring 3D tour options as a way of improving access due to COVID-19 – and we are so pleased we found her,” said Cath Fogarty, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Cultural Development Gallery and History Services Coordinator.

“Giving people access to our local history collections is vitally important – and we’ve seen how arts and culture have led the way in keeping communities creatively connected in these COVID-19 times – but we have less than ten per cent of the collection on display due to the fragility of the artefacts and the restricted size of the current building.

Through the Tour, visitors can link to stories and first hand recordings on ‘Coffs Collections’ of local Gumbaynggirr Elders, and see stone artefacts on display.

Why not take the ‘Virtual Tour of Coffs Harbour Regional Museum’ today? Go to www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/museum

By Sandra MOON