Virtuoso guitarist Daniel Champagne to play Woopi Brewing show

FOR the first time ever Woolgoolga will have the chance to experience a world class virtuoso guitarist when Daniel Champagne plays at Woopi Brewing on Saturday April 9.

Touring for Great Southern Nights, Daniel has all the magic of a young Tommy Emmanuel, someone whose craft is to extract rare beauty from his instrument.



This show came about late last year when John Logan, John Logan Entertainment,

asked Woopi Brewing co-owner Sarah Poole if she knew who Daniel Champagne was.

It turned out Sarah was a big fan, having seen him perform in Melbourne, and a plan was hatched to get him to Woolgoolga.

“We’re pumped about the opportunity of bringing talent like Daniel Champagne to the Brewery in our little coastal town of Woolgoolga.

“It’s going to be an epic night of entertainment,” said Sarah.

Tickets are on sale via www.trybooking.com/BUQBN.