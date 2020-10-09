Visitors Make A Splash At Darlington Beach’s New Waterpark

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GIANT new water park has been opened at the NRMA Darlington Beach Holiday Resort.



The new $1.1million waterpark is centrally located within the resort and designed as a safe space for kids of all ages to spend hours playing in the water.

The new feature includes a tower with two water slides, a dumper bucket and giant leaf rain shower, paddle pools and ground spray tunnels to run through.

Surrounding the water park are shady landscaped gardens with seating and sun shelters perfect for setting up a base for a couple of hours with a picnic lunch or early barbecue dinner.

Resort manager Rebecca Young said the opening of the new waterpark was another investment in bringing safe and rewarding holidays to families and travellers to the peaceful, natural surrounds of the Coffs Coast.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming families to enjoy all the Darlington Beach Holiday Resort has to offer, with the new waterpark making it even easier to spend time together relaxing and having fun, just like a traditional Aussie holiday,” Ms Young said.

Darlington Beach’s new water park complements the swag of onsite features that make the holiday resort an easy and enjoyable self-contained destination not only for those travelling from far away regions.

Many locals stay at the park so they can enjoy the amenities such as the barefoot bowling green, tennis courts and nine-hole golf course as well as direct access to Arrawarra Beach.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS