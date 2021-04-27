Visual Spectacular At Galleries in the Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A VISUAL spectacular is now on show at The Gallery, with visitors describing it as “Vibrant, refreshing and day changing.”

Inside, lushly decorated with live foliage and flowers, are two special exhibitions in time for Mothers Day.

Colourful and full-on floral describes the Fabulous! exhibition, exclusively featuring large scale collaborative works by groups of Galleries in the Gardens (GIG) artists.



Visitors Pam and Dawn from the Central Coast said, “It’s so very vibrant and refreshing – you walk in and feel uplifted by the colours and atmosphere.”

‘Mothers’ is the theme of the second exhibition which unveils art created around thoughts of mothers.

Trista Stibbard from Coolah told GIG volunteers that, “The colour and the detail is just amazing – stepping inside The Gallery has just brightened my whole day!”

There is also a host of Mothers’ Day gift ideas including handy art-printed zip-up pouches and silken scarves, artisan jewellery, garden decorations and keepsakes, starting from $20.

With its indoor botanical beauty and double exhibitions on for a limited time, The Gallery makes a memorable visit.

For convenience there is wheelchair access, disabled parking, a newly installed handle at the front steps and nearby cafes with fabulous food and beverages.

These exhibitions run 10am to 4pm daily (not including Tuesdays), through to and including Monday 10 May.

The Gallery is at 81 Marine Drive Tea Gardens, diagonally opposite the ferry wharf and on the waterside café strip.

Fabulous! is supported by the Arts Mid North Coast SHINE promotion through the NSW Government’s Art Restart program.

Facebook: GalleriesInTheGardens

Visit www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au.