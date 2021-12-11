Voices4Cowper Seek Independent Candidate To Represent Cowper

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COULD you be the next independent candidate for Cowper?

Voices4Cowper (V4C), a non-party-political incorporated association with membership from across the Federal electorate of Cowper, are calling for an independent candidate to represent them on the issues raised in their report ‘Voices4Cowper’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Gillian Anderson, the convenor of Voices4Cowper, said the candidate would need to support the key issues raised in the report of climate and the environment, political integrity, and social inequality.

The issues were identified in the 49 kitchen table conversations held across Cowper over the last two years.

The deadline for candidate submissions via the website is 5pm on Sunday 23 January, after which each profile will be published.

“Voices4Cowper will then facilitate an online public meeting on Sunday 6 February to enable Cowper residents to vote for the candidate who will best represent them,” Gillian said.

“Importantly, V4C will endorse the successful candidate, but will take no part in their individual election campaign.

“After all it’s democracy, and we’re all in this together.”

Ms Anderson told News Of The Area that the report was launched with approximately 100 people in virtual attendance.

Participants were asked ‘Where to from here?’

Ms Anderson said the overwhelming response was to seek an independent candidate to represent Cowper.

If you think that candidate is you, contact [email protected].

By Sandra MOON