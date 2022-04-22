VoiceUp workshops to support survivors of child abuse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FREE workshops for survivors of childhood abuse are being offered over the coming months by support group VoiceUp Australia in Coffs Harbour, and are open to those aged over eighteen years.

VoiceUp Australia is an active group of adult survivors of childhood abuse and their supporters.



The new workshops are open to survivors of abuse in all settings; including family, community and institutional.

They will be facilitated by VoiceUp founders Shelle Cowan, an Aboriginal Trauma Specialist, and Chris Marks, a Trauma Specialist.

Both facilitators are counsellors with lived experience and many years of working with people on their journey of healing.

“The workshops are offered in a safe and supported space and will include exploring insights into our lived experience as children and young people and the impacts on us as adults,” Gai Newman, VoiceUp, told News Of The Area.

“This involves intergenerational trauma and understanding the cycles of abuse.”

Please register with Gai Newman on 0491 896 306 or by email at least two days before the workshop dates for catering as lunch will be provided.

Numbers will be limited to twelve only for each workshop so register early.

Each workshop has a different focus.

Workshop 1 will be specifically for women from all backgrounds, Saturday 30 April 10am – 3:30pm.

Workshop 2 will be with Aboriginal women only, Saturday 4 June 10am – 3:30pm.

Workshop 3 will be specifically for men from all backgrounds, Sunday 5 June, 10am – 3:30pm.

VoiceUp Australia was founded in Coffs Harbour in 2013 and is dedicated to creating safer communities by providing awareness and linking survivors of childhood abuse to services that can provide emotional, mental, physical, legal and financial support.

Monthly support meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month.

For all information contact Gai Newman at [email protected] or Anna Joy, Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI