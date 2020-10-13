Volunteer for our visitors at the Tea Gardens Visitor Information Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DURING the recent school holidays, volunteers at the Tea Gardens Visitor Information Centre (VIC) successfully responded to hundreds of enquiries from visitors to the beautiful Myall Lakes region.



The ongoing COVID interstate and international travel constraints have resulted in an increase of around 20% compared to the same holiday period last year.

The VIC also responded to many queries about the great lifestyle options available for permanent residents

The Centre now needs more volunteers to meet the increasing need for local information sought by visitors.

Hugh Ross, a volunteer told NOTA, “The Myall Lakes National Park continues to be a huge drawcard to this region with the native wildflowers putting on a great display for the spring season. Some of our visitors have stayed here before but for many it was their first time visiting from NSW or the ACT. I hear comments such as, “I’ve driven past before but never came in to have a look”, “Never been here before but we will definitely be back” and “What a beautiful area”.

The VIC now needs more volunteers to operate this important community and business service.

The VIC is a very safe place to volunteer with a great team.

In response to the initial COVID constraints, the VIC closed for over three months.

The MidCoast Council then conducted a comprehensive Risk Assessment of the VIC.

To ensure safety, the Council installed a Sneeze Screen, provided personal protective equipment, and put in place COVID safe guidelines which are strictly followed.

The VIC re-opened for the July School Holidays and has been successfully operating since then.

Hugh added, “Volunteering at the VIC is a great safe activity where you meet people and learn about our area. We ensure all our volunteers are fully trained and supported. Volunteering also keeps your brain active answering questions and it is so nice talking to holiday makers about this wonderful area where we reside.”

To express an interest in becoming a VIC volunteer please drop into the VIC at 245 Myall St, Tea Gardens, and pick up an application form.

By Hugh ROSS and Sandra MURRAY