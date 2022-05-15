Volunteer profiles: Helping others at Coffs Harbour Health Campus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A RANGE of reasons drive or beckon people to volunteer, to give up their time in free service to others.

In the lead-up to National Volunteer Week, 16 – 22 May, 2022, themed Better Together, News Of The Area meets two volunteers at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.



Ian Hodges, a former police officer, has had the role of General Volunteer at the Health Campus for three years.

“I’ve been volunteering for some 30 years across a range of services, including Sawtell Meals on Wheels, the Retired Police Association NSW, 2AirFM community radio in Coffs, Police Legacy, Sawtell RSL and APEX.”

What led Ian to volunteering was a need to be active and give back.

“I can’t sit at home and watch the grass grow; I wanted to give back to the community.”

Ian is rewarded every day by the feeling volunteering gives him.

“I meet fantastic people and get to meet other volunteers who are passionate about volunteering.”

Thinking about the skills you need to be a volunteer, Ian said, “You need a willingness to help people.”

To Ian, National Volunteer Week is a pat on the back.

“It’s great to see volunteers recognised for the work they do and if it wasn’t for volunteers a lot of organisations wouldn’t be able to operate.”

Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies member Jenny Hallett has been volunteering for 33 years.

“I started volunteering at the old hospital,” said Jenny.

Before volunteering Jenny was a busy mum, working in hospitality.

Like many who start on a path of volunteering it was when her kids became more independent that she could look at sharing her time elsewhere.

“When the kids were at school, I found I was bored and wanted to do something out of the house.

“What I love about volunteering is the contact with people and helping out patients at the hospital.

“Being friendly and prepared to follow protocol are prerequisites for this role.

For Jenny, National Volunteer Week is an annual opportunity to be thanked.

“It’s good for volunteers to be recognised for the work they do,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI