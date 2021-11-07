Volunteering Coffs Harbour AGM supported by Pat Conaghan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOLUNTEERING Coffs Harbour Incorporated, the managing organisation for Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre and Linked to Life, held its AGM on Monday 1 November.

Di Woods, Manager Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area, “It was lovely to see a mix of community members, service providers, volunteers and staff come together.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“It was wonderful to have the support of Pat Conaghan MP.

“This event provided an opportunity to celebrate our achievements and the fantastic contribution of everyone in the community.

“Mr Conaghan spoke warmly of the range of services offered by the Neighbourhood Centre and the strengths that the range of volunteers contributed to the Coffs Harbour Community.

“We welcomed some new board members, which has further enhanced our ability to be representative across our diverse community.

“It is always wonderful to see young people in our community taking the lead and being so passionate in their commitment.

“We will continue to accept further expressions of interest for new Board members to help us to support our team members to continue to achieve all that we do.”

During the last two years, Volunteering Coffs Harbour Inc has continued to provide high-quality services to all people in the community who have been affected by drought, fire, housing issues, COVID and a myriad of other concerns.

“We have been one of the few services operating as an essential service keeping our doors open throughout COVID,” said Di.

“We are proud of our inclusive approach where everyone is welcome.

“We have only been able to achieve this by working with everyone in the community, combining partnerships and community strengths, to effectively mobilise resources and the diversity of skills of our local people.

“We are amazed every day by the generosity of others – giving food or clothes to those going through a difficult time or giving their time to support a range of community initiatives.”

With a call for Board members, Di shared some of the criteria.

“If you:

believe in a community where everyone is connected, valued and nurtured

understand and embrace social justice and diversity and want to support all people in the community

understand the role of community services in our community

have some skills and understanding of management

are willing to give five hours per month to the organisation, then we would love to hear from you.”

Contact Roger Horton on [email protected] and provide your contact details.

By Andrea FERRARI