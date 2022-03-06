Volunteering – how you can help your community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOLUNTEER Waveney Ayscough is urging people to donate their ‘spare’ time to helping others.

Here she shares her experience and reasons why you just might enjoy it.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“I think it really hit home to me how important the Bellingen Hospital Auxiliary is when a nurse thanked us for providing a brand new $4,000 vital signs monitor.

“This machine is used every single day, by many staff for the patients.

“The nurse told us it was a pleasure to have such a modern, reliable and accurate piece of equipment.

“In fact, we have raised funds to purchase items for Bellingen hospital from a long wish-list of vital medical equipment.

“It was a fantastic feeling to be recently thanked by the surgery team for the new $60,000 Stryker surgical bed, which replaced an older piece of equipment.

“Seeing what we have achieved, as a team for the hospital, being able to donate our profits to purchase these expensive medical tools is amazing.

“I love that the staff, who work so hard, are using state-of-the art equipment because of funds raised by Mary’s Tea House, the hospital café operated by volunteers.”

Waveney said the Bellingen Hospital Auxiliary is in desperate need of more volunteers.

“I can’t tell you how important this little café is to the whole Bellingen Shire community.

“Here is my perspective: I am a frontline health worker.

“I often return home from a night shift late, only to get up the next morning at 4.30am to return to the hospital for the early shift.

“I don’t have a chance to shop or time to make myself breakfast or lunch.

“I am so grateful for the meals and treats, especially the coffee, which the Auxiliary provides for the staff, patients, and their visitors.

“So many members of our team are forever grateful, but it does not stop there.

“The money raised goes straight back to the hospital to buy the equipment that is used to benefit the whole community.

“To benefit anyone who has ever used the hospital.”

Waveney said volunteering at the hospital feels good and connects you with your community spirit.

“It is a beautiful thing to be able to give back, and the appreciation of the recipients is a real boost.

“As a volunteer you will be trained to use the coffee machine and you can have as many cups of tea and coffee as you can drink.

“Lunch is also provided for our volunteers.”

With a range of people from different stages in life volunteering, Waveney hopes to bust misconceptions about who can volunteer.

“I also want to break the stereotype of who volunteers at the cafe.

“I have school-aged children.

“I am employed.

“I volunteer at the café when I can.

“I can now use a commercial coffee machine, which is fun.

“I love it when we are complimented on the wonderful things we bake.

“You make friends, meet people, learn new skills, and connect.

“I have met some fantastic, dynamic, vibrant men and women volunteering.

“However, the best feeling is knowing that I am giving back to the team that has been there for me when my children, friends and family have been ill or needed the emergency department.”

Waveney argues that science backs her claims about the benefits of volunteering.

“By measuring hormones and brain activity, researchers have discovered that being helpful to others delivers immense pleasure.

“Human beings are hardwired to give to others.

“The more we give, the happier we feel.

“I can’t think of a better way to help your local community, and to spark joy within yourself.”

Volunteers do need to be 18 years or older to volunteer, but you don’t need any experience to get started.

“We will teach you,” Waveney said.

“To work within a health campus, you are required to have two COVID-19 shots and a police check.

“You can work in the café once a month, if that is all the time you can spare.

“The bottom line is Bellingen Hospital café, Mary’s Tea House, needs more volunteers.

“How about you?”

To find out more email Waveney at [email protected], or text 0415 388 590.