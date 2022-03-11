Volunteering information day to celebrate Harmony Week at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HARMONY Week is celebrated at the end of March and for Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre the big day during the week is Wednesday 23 March.

“As part of our Harmony Week celebrations, we will provide information on volunteering and ways to be involved,” Di Woods, Manager at CHNC told News Of The Area.



“We will support people of all backgrounds to be connected with local opportunities to volunteer and connect in their community and provide some food to share afterwards.”

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre will partner with Settlement Services International and other local organisations and services to showcase an array of local opportunities for people of all backgrounds to volunteer.

“Australia is one of the countries with the highest percentage of volunteers.

“Volunteering is part of our culture and reflects Australian values.

“Our shared Australian values of respect, equality and freedom go beyond our different cultures, and are what makes Coffs Harbour such a great place to live.

“Volunteering is a wonderful way for people of all backgrounds to connect, be involved and be an active part of our local community.”

Coffs Harbour has an array of community-based volunteer projects that celebrate cultural diversity.

“They provide solid examples that our community works together to ensure that everyone belongs and are made to truly feel a sense of connection to our community.”

Harmony Week is a week to celebrate Australian multiculturalism, based on the successful integration of migrants into our community.

It is an opportunity for all Australians to embrace cultural diversity and to share what we have in common.

“This year it will focus on recognising that ‘Everyone belongs’, which has always been a key value and mission of Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre,” said Di.

Harmony Week is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background, united by a set of core Australian values.

“It is about celebrating the benefits of our multicultural community that has come about as the result of the successful integration of migrants into our local community.

“Coffs Harbour is proudly one of the most diverse communities in Australia.”

The volunteering information session is on Wednesday 23 March 3:30-5:30pm at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, Community Village, 22 Earl St, Coffs Harbour (behind Coles).

Booking are encouraged, visit https://www.trybooking.com/BXTWX.

For information contact Lisa Steward, Coordinator, Community Engagement on mobile: 0423 796 035, office: 0470 337 788 and email: [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI