Waratahs win fourth straight Buildcorp Super W title

THE NSW Waratahs have won their fourth straight Buildcorp Super W trophy in Coffs Harbour defeating the Queensland Reds 45-12.

It was a dream final for Coffs Harbour’s Kaitlan Leaney and Brianna Hoy playing in front of a vocal home crowd who cheered on every play.

The victory keeps the Waratahs unbeaten streak intact having never lost since the inception of the competition.

The Queensland Reds came out strong in the final game in Coffs Harbour however were unable to stop an expansive Waratah attack after the halftime mark.

Player of the final Arabella McKenzie was a key contributor in the victory, scoring a total of 15 of her team’s points while driving her team’s second half closeout.

Both matches played prior to the final also went down to the wire with both being decided with a kick after full-time.

While returning Wallaroo Lori Cramer sealed the deal for the local Super W Select side in the second game.

General Manager of Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins said, “There was no better way to finish ten days in Coffs Harbour, than with the three exhilarating matches we had today.

“Despite the challenges faced this COVID-19 week, we still managed to see out the tournament and deliver a great spectacle of women’s rugby.

“This tournament would not have been possible without the collective effort and dedication of the players and staff involved with all of the teams.

“On behalf of Rugby Australia I would like to thank each and every one of them that has played their part, including and all their family and friends who have supported behind the scenes.

“I must make mention of our partners Buildcorp, Santos, Accenture and Gilbert for making the tournament possible.”

“Finally, I would like to extend my thanks again to the Regional NSW government for their support of the tournament through the Regional Events Acceleration Fund,” said Jilly.

By David WIGLEY