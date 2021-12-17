Water Filling Station Installed At Bowraville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Council has recently installed a water filling station in Park Street, Bowraville to provide access to potable water for rural residents and water carters alike.

The water filling station has been proudly funded by the NSW Government in association with Local Government NSW, through the Increasing Resilience to Climate Change program.

The objectives of the project were to increase the resilience of rural and remote residents by providing access to water in the event of emergencies and/or drought conditions.

It has been installed potentially as a pilot project to assess the use and accessibility for those Nambucca Valley residents without access to a reticulated water supply, and for emergency services, and has been installed at a site that is accessible for a wide range of vehicles.

The water filling station has both a 25mm and 80 mm outlet and users are advised that they will need to provide their own hoses to connect to the water outlets.

Payment is via credit card following the instructions noted on the station.

The cost of the water will be $7.00 per kL.