Waterfront work begins at Tanilba Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING the great success of the makeover of both the Lemon Tree Passage and Mallabula waterfronts, Port Stephens Council is currently upgrading the park and recreational facilities at Tanilba Bay.

Retiring ward councillor Steve Tucker explains, “One of our major assets in Tilligerry is the waterfront and by making it inviting, it encourages both holidaymakers and day trippers to come here,” he said.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This is a big plus for our community as it translates into greater cash flow for our businesses,” he remarked.

“It also provides healthy outdoor recreation for local families.

“This will also give the public another option at Tanilba as the Adventure Playground area and picnic shelter just past the boat ramp is very busy most weekends and an extra recreational area will mean less crowding,” he suggested.

The park upgrade will include a sealed car park, extra play equipment and a picnic shelter shed with barbecue facilities.

The local Lions Club will be heavily involved in the work.

Long time residents will remember them using a bequest from the late Alan Grimmond to erect the picnic shed at Mallabula.

Mr Tucker points to Caswell Reserve at Mallabula as a shining example of what can happen.

“Very few people visited this park but with the new amenities block, the play equipment, the pathways and the sealed parking area, it is packed solid on most weekends,” he said.

By Geoff WALKER